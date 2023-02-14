Italian Ambassador to Iraq visits Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA-The Italian Ambassador to Iraq, Maurizio Cricante, visited the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain(AS), and met with the representative of the Supreme Religious Authority, Sheikh Abdul-Mahdi Al-Karbalaey.

The Italian ambassador said in a statement to the International Media Center, “The visit to the city of Karbala came to open horizons of cooperation with the province and the Holy Shrine in all fields, especially medical.”

He added, “Imam Hussain (AS) is a humanitarian message to the whole world, as we learned from his sacrifice and how to stand up to injustice.”

Mr. Cricante pointed out, “Our meeting with Sheikh Al-Karbalaey was fruitful. We discussed bilateral relations between Italy and Iraq, and the Pope’s visit to Iraq and his meeting with the Supreme Religious Authority, Sayyed Ali Al-Sistani, which was an important event that represents a symbol of unity and true peace between the Christian and the Islamic religions.”

