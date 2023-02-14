Gaza rally warning of ‘potential explosion’ due to continuous Israeli violence in Jerusalem

SHAFAQNA- A rally of local and international organisations and charities was held in Gaza on Monday (12 Feb 2023) in support of Jerusalem, warning of a “potential explosion” due to continuous Israeli violence in Jerusalem and attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

At least 70 organisations took part in the rally, including the Palestinian Ministry of Religious Endowments (Awqaf), the International Union of Muslim Scholars, the Committee of Palestine Scholars and the Preachers’ Forum.

The rally took place on the first day of Global Jerusalem/Al-Aqsa Week, which is marked between 13 and 20 February each year. Deputy Awqaf Minister in Gaza Abdul Hadi Al-Agha addressed the participants.

“The [Israeli] occupation’s aggression against our people and the Judaisation of the city of Jerusalem and blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque ushers in the strong potential for an explosion in the region,” he pointed out. “The Israeli occupation continues to harm the Palestinians and provoke them. It imposes strict measures against them on the ground and increases raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

