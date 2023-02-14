Iraq: Pilgrims travelling on foot toward Kadhimiyah to attend martyrdom anniversary of Imam Kadhim (AS)

SHAFAQNA- Pilgrims from different parts of Iraq have started travelling on foot to the holy city of Kadhimiyah on the anniversary of the 7th Imam’s martyrdom.

The 25th day of the lunar Hijri Month of Rajab marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Kadhim (AS), which falls on Thursday, February 16 this year.

Ahead of the sad occasion, thousands of Iraqi Shia Muslims have started marching toward the holy city. Many people in cities on the path have set up Moukebs (resting places with special facilities and services for pilgrims).

Meanwhile, the Astan (custodianship) of Al-Kadhimayn Shrines has made preparations for receiving a large number of pilgrims. Also, on Monday evening, the servants of the Astan replaced the flags on the domes of the holy shrines of Imam Kadhim (AS) and Imam Jawad (AS) with black ones. The 7th Imam was poisoned and martyred on Rajab 25, 183 (September 5, 799 AD) in a prison in Baghdad.

Source: IQNA

