Turkey & Syria earthquake: Rescue workers are still continuing to search for survivors

SHAFAQNA- Death toll from earthquakes goes past 37,000. But, rescue workers are still continuing to search for survivors under the rubble, even as “the chances of getting people alive are almost zero”.

Turkish authorities say 31,974 people have been killed in the country, while more than 5,800 people are dead in Syria, according to the UN and the Syrian government. More than 8,000 people have been pulled out alive from rubble in Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Ten aid trucks have passed through Bab Al-Salam

Ten International Organization for Migration trucks carrying humanitarian assistance have passed through the Bab al-Salam crossing into north-western Syria from Turkey.

Survivors have lost everything

Abdulkafi Alhamdo, an activist and a resident of Idlib, says rescue workers are still continuing to search for survivors under the rubble, even as “the chances of getting people alive are almost zero”.

Speaking to Al Jazeera from Idlib, he sounded the alarm on the immense humanitarian emergency faced by survivors in north-western Syria, a region, he said, was “already devastated before the earthquake”.

UN: Nearly nine million Syrians affected by earthquake

Nearly nine million people in Syria were affected by last week’s devastating earthquake, the United Nations has said in a statement.

WHO launches $43 million appeal to support earthquake response in Syria, Turkey

The World Health Organization (WHO) launched an appeal worth $43 million to support the earthquake response in Syria, and Türkiye, WHO Regional Director for Europe, said on Tuesday (13 Feb 2023).

“I expect this to at least double over the coming days, as we get a better assessment of the massive scale of this crisis and the needs,” said Hans Kluge in a press briefing related to urgent health needs and response in Türkiye following last week’s earthquakes.

Kluge said that the money will be used to “Ensure access to the most vulnerable and hard-to-reach populations, provide trauma care and post-trauma rehabilitation and provide essential medicines and emergency kits to fill urgent healthcare gaps.”

Source: aljazeera, aa