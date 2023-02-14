Rights group: Egypt increased death sentences in 2022

SHAFAQNA-Egypt increased the number of death sentences in 2022, according to the Egyptian Front for Human Rights.

Of these 538, 28 were executed in political cases and 510 in criminal cases. In 2021, Egypt was the third highest executioner, after China and Iran.

Last year the Court of Cassation and Military Appeals also upheld the death sentence against 39 people, according to the human rights organisation.

Authorities executed 30 people, seven in political cases and 23 in criminal cases.

Of the political cases, four people were executed after charges were brought against them in what was known as the “Helwan Microbus case,” in which they were charged with joining a banned group and killing eight police officers in Helwan in 2016

At the time human rights organisations, including the Committee for Justice, condemned the verdicts because of the trial’s lack of due process.

Source : middleeastmonitor