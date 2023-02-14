Qatar & Bahrain hold first follow-up meeting as ties warm

SHAFAQNA-The Qatari-Bahraini follow-up committee held its first meeting in Saudi Arabia on Monday as ties between both countries continue to warm.

In a statement, the Qatari foreign ministry confirmed that the meeting took place at the Gulf Cooperation Council’s headquarters in Riyadh.

Qatar was represented by its foreign ministry’s secretary-general Dr. Ahmed Al Hammadi and Bahrain was represented by its foreign ministry’s undersecretary for political affairs Sheikh Abdulla Al Khalifa.

“The two sides affirmed, during the meeting, that this step embodies the directives of the two brotherly States’ leaderships, and their keenness to preserve the future and entity of the GCC, and to work on its gains,” the Qatari foreign ministry’s statement read.

Source : dohanews