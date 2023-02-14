English
UNICEF: Hundreds of children in Afghanistan died in January due to cold weather, illness

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said that in the past month, hundreds of children in Afghanistan died due to cold weather and illnesses.

“Afghanistan’s brutal winter continues to take a heavy toll on the most vulnerable. Hundreds of children are reported to have died in January due to cold weather & illnesses,” UNICEF Afghanistan said in a tweet.

The State Ministry for Disaster Management said that in the past month, 180 people have died due to cold, flood and fire, and 30 others have been injured.

“So far, in twenty-four provinces of the nation, more than 180 people have died, more than 30 people have been injured, more than 150 homes have been entirely or partially damaged, and 83,000 livestock have perished,” said Mawlawi Abdullah Mohammadi, an official of the ministry.

Source : tolonews

