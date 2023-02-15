Iraqi PM: We will implement “student scholarship” law to fight poverty

SHAFAQNA- The Prime Minister of Iraq emphasized the determination of his government to implement the “Student Scholarship” law in the framework of the plan to combat multidimensional poverty.

In a meeting with the chairman and members of the education commission of the Iraqi parliament, Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani emphasized the government’s attention to the education sector and said: “The government is determined to implement its plan to improve the education situation.”

He stated: “Iraqi provinces need 8,000 schools, which will take years to build, but the financial budget has solutions through the Iraqi Development Fund with the participation of the private sector.”

Referring to the government’s determination to deal with multi-dimensional poverty through the implementation of the law on granting scholarships to students from poor families who are subject to social support, Al-Sudani emphasized the possibility of solving all current problems with close coordination and cooperation between the executive and legislative branches.

