Paris meeting warns of review of all ties with Lebanon if parliament fails to elect a president

SHAFAQNA- Representatives of various countries who met in Paris to discuss Lebanon’s crisis have warned of review of all ties with Lebanon if parliament fails to elect a president.
The Paris meeting took place last week with the participation of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United States, and France, in a bid to break Lebanon’s years-long deadlock.
Some of the issues on the agenda include filling up the Lebanese presidency seat, cabinet shuffles, and a rescue plan that would help the crises-hit country stay afloat.
While no statement was issued in the aftermath of the meeting, several members of the Lebanese government met with envoys from countries which attended.
Source: dohanews
Read more from Shafaqna:
Dohanews: A high-profile meeting in Paris over Lebanon’s multi-faceted crisis