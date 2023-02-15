Paris meeting warns of review of all ties with Lebanon if parliament fails to elect a president

SHAFAQNA- Representatives of various countries who met in Paris to discuss Lebanon’s crisis have warned of review of all ties with Lebanon if parliament fails to elect a president.

The Paris meeting took place last week with the participation of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United States, and France, in a bid to break Lebanon’s years-long deadlock.

Some of the issues on the agenda include filling up the Lebanese presidency seat, cabinet shuffles, and a rescue plan that would help the crises-hit country stay afloat.

While no statement was issued in the aftermath of the meeting, several members of the Lebanese government met with envoys from countries which attended.

Source: dohanews

