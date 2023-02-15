Syria: In a meeting with Head of ICRC President Assad emphasised receiving aid for all regions of the country

SHAFAQNA- The President of Syria, who hosted the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), emphasized the willingness of the Syrian government to receive aid for all regions.

Miriana Iger, Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), met and talked with Bashar Assad, the President of Syria.

Iger emphasized that the Red Cross is working to meet the basic needs of the Syrian people and provide everything necessary to help them overcome the difficult conditions they are exposed to as a result of the earthquake.

He pointed out that this organization is doing its best to expand the scope of humanitarian operations throughout the territory of Syria, and appreciates the cooperation of the Syrian government and the Syrian Red Crescent in this regard. Assad also emphasized the willingness of the Syrian government to provide assistance to all areas to aid the victims.

The President of Syria pointed out that it is important to pay attention to infrastructure and other sectors such as health and communication in interaction with the humanitarian situation in Syria because they complement each other and directly affect the humanitarian conditions and the lives of the Syrian people.

Source: Middle East

www.shafaqna.com