International Shia News Agency

UN: Over 7 million children affected by Turkey & Syria earthquake

SHAFAQNA- More than seven million children have been affected by the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkeye and Syria last week, the United Nations said.

“In Turkiye, the total number of children living in the 10 provinces hit by the earthquakes was 4.6 million. In Syria, 2.5 million children are affected,” UNICEF spokesman James Elder told reporters in Geneva.

Elder was speaking as rescue teams began to wrap up their search for survivors in the wake of the catastrophic earthquakes that left more than 35,000 people dead in the two countries.

“UNICEF fears many thousands of children have been killed. Even without verified numbers, it is tragically clear that numbers will continue to grow,” Elder said.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

