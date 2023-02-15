Afghanistan: Taliban’s pressure on Shias continues

SHAFAQNA- On Tuesday, the agents of the Ministry of Guidance of the Taliban attacked Sakhi Shrine, one of the most famous Shia religious places in Kabul, closed the gate of this shrine and expelled visitors.

One of the custodians of this shrine said that the agents of the Taliban group came to this shrine around 11:00 am on Tuesday (14th February) and accused visitors of “doing polytheistic acts”.

This shrine is located in the Shia area of “Karte-Ye-Sakhi” in the west of Kabul and is one of the famous Shia tombs, and people visit there every day.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

