SHAFAQNA- Activists launched Al-Quds Global Week on social media aiming to highlight challenges facing the holy city of Jerusalem.

Muslim groups and organisations, including the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) and the Union of Palestine Scholars all took part in the event.

Ali Al-Qaradaghi, secretary-general of the IUMS, called on everyone to take part in the initiative by raising the issue on social media, holding meetings and giving interviews to the media.

Source: middleeastmonitor