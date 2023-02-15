Turkey & Syria earthquake: Death toll crossed 41000

SHAFAQNA- The death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquakes has crossed 41,000.Turkish authorities say 35,418 people have been killed in the country. The Syrian government and the UN say more than 5,800 people died in Syria.

Yet rescuers are also continuing to find survivors: At least two women were saved in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, more than 220 hours after the first earthquake.

Aid is trickling into northwestern Syria, nine days after the quakes, with a UN convoy carrying humanitarian assistance passing through the Bab Al-Salam crossing from Turkey. The UN is appealing for $397m in aid to help five million Syrian survivors with shelter, healthcare and food.

WHO says northwest Syria of ‘greatest concern’

WHO says the “greatest concern” from the earthquake was in northwest Syria. “It’s clear that the zone of greatest concern at the moment is the area of north-western Syria,” WHO Health Emergencies Programme Director Michael Ryan told a press briefing in Geneva, Switzerland.

World Bank estimated making homes safe would cost $465bn

The World Bank estimated in 2021 that retrofitting or rebuilding millions of residential buildings in Turkey to withstand an earthquake would cost almost half a trillion dollars.

In December 2021, the Washington-based bank, which provides loans and grants to governments, said it was providing the Turkish government with “technical assistance” to help it meet the “massive financing needs” necessary to undertake the urgent work.

The bank warned that “most housing stock in Turkish cities built prior to 2000” was “highly vulnerable to seismic and climate hazards” and required “urgent strengthening”.

Source: aljazeera, middleeasteye,