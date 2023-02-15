English
International Shia News Agency

Mass civil disobedience begun by Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails

Mass Civil Disobedience

SHAFAQNA-Palestinian political prisoners in jails across Israel have begun a series of mass civil disobedience actions to protest against punitive measures imposed by the country’s new far-right government.

On Tuesday, prisoners launched a campaign in the infamous Nafha prison, in Naqab (Negev) desert in the southeast.

On Wednesday they were joined by Palestinian political prisoners in the jails of Rimon, Ofer, Megiddo, Gilboa and Negev.

The disobedience will culminate in a hunger strike at the start of Ramadan in late March, prisoners say.

Source : middleeasteye

