Imam Hussain (AS) holy shrine discusses cooperation with Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs

SHAFAQNA-A delegation from the International Media Center of Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine visited the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Hisham Al-Alawi, and discussed opening horizons of cooperation and joint coordination with the ministry to work with Iraqi embassies and opening up to global media and cultural institutions in order to spread the foundations of peaceful coexistence.

The coordinator of the International Media Center, Ali Al-Talqani, said in a statement, “The International Media Center of Imam Hussain Holy Shrine visited the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and discussed with the Under-Secretary of the Foreign Minister, and with the Presidency of the European Department, regarding the establishment of joint humanitarian and cultural projects,” noting that they also discussed the outcome of the visit to the Vatican last year, as the Pope’s visit to Iraq opened many horizons regarding the external vision of Iraq.

Al-Talqani added, “The delegation of the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine also met with the assistant head of the European Department, Dr. Jaber Najm Abdullah Al-Tamimi, and discussed aspects of cooperation, coordination, and communication with international personalities to visit the holy shrines, and to see the reality of the humanitarian services provided by the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine to various segments through its humanitarian, cultural, health, charitable and educational projects.”

Source: imhussain