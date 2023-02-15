English
France: Discrimination is pushing Muslim professionals to Jobs Abroad

SHAFAQNA-Discrimination is pushing French Muslim professionals to Jobs Abroad
Highly skilled Muslim workers are leaving France for the UK, Canada, Dubai and the US.

Natasa Jevtovic, 38, left Paris for London in 2020 suspecting she would get better job opportunities as a young Muslim woman there. Her bet paid off.

Since moving to London, the finance project manager has flourished. She’s been promoted multiple times and now earns twice as much as she did in Paris. She believes none of that would’ve happened if she’d stayed in France, where she said she often experienced Islamophobia.

Islamophobic attitudes have become more pervasive across the country, which is home to Europe’s largest Muslim population. The 2015 terror attacks in Paris, claimed by ISIS, fueled animosity toward the Muslim population, further fanned by far-right groups.

