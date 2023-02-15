English
USA: Muslim, Christian & Jewish leaders pray for earthquake victims in Turkey & Syria

SHAFAQNA-Muslim, Christian and Jewish leaders gathered Tuesday in the US capital Washington, DC for a prayer service for the victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The service was organized by Elpidophoros, the Greek Orthodox archbishop of America, at Georgetown University.

“As someone born in and reared in Turkey, where I have spent the majority of my life, I am shaken to the core by the sheer magnitude of the loss,” said the archbishop.

The event was attended by Turkish Ambassador to the US Hasan Murat Mercan, Turkish Embassy Religious Services Counselor Bilal Kuspinar and Nurullah Celebi, one of the imams of the Diyanet Center of America, as well as Bishop Denis J. Madden of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Mor Dionysius John Kawak and Archbishop Vicken Aykazyan of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Source : aa

