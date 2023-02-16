English
International Shia News Agency

Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine offers its services to visitors of Imam Kadhim (AS) [photos]

0
Al-Abbas's holy shrine

SHAFAQNA- The Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine offers its services to the visitors of Imam Musa Kadhim (AS) on his martyrdom anniversary the city of Kadhimiyah.

Head of the delegation of the holy shrine to the city of Kadhimiyah; Mr. Khalil Al-hanoon, said that the holy shrine provides its services at all shrines on the days of Ziyarat and religious events, and its staff is mobilized to provide services to the visitors of Imam Kadhim (AS) on his martyrdom anniversary, because this Ziyarat is considered the largest in terms of momentum after the Ziyarat Arba’een and Ashura and may exceed 7 days”.

Source: ABNA

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

[Video] Martyrdom anniversary of Imam Kadhim (AS)

Related posts

[Video] Martyrdom anniversary of Imam Kadhim (AS)

asadian

Kadhimiya ready to host pilgrims on Imam Kadhim’s (A.S.) martyrdom anniversary

asadian

Karbala: Ziyarat by proxy on behalf of more than sixty thousand worlwide

asadian

Najaf al-Sadr Hospital with a laboratory for production of medical oxygen +Photos

asadian

Iraq: Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine invests in alternative energy to supply electricity for its projects

asadian

Measures taken by the Imams regarding the means of their martyrdom

Yahya

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.