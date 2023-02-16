Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine offers its services to visitors of Imam Kadhim (AS) [photos]

SHAFAQNA- The Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine offers its services to the visitors of Imam Musa Kadhim (AS) on his martyrdom anniversary the city of Kadhimiyah.

Head of the delegation of the holy shrine to the city of Kadhimiyah; Mr. Khalil Al-hanoon, said that the holy shrine provides its services at all shrines on the days of Ziyarat and religious events, and its staff is mobilized to provide services to the visitors of Imam Kadhim (AS) on his martyrdom anniversary, because this Ziyarat is considered the largest in terms of momentum after the Ziyarat Arba’een and Ashura and may exceed 7 days”.

