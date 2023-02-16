UN: Rise in migrants from Horn of Africa to Persian Gulf countries worrying

SHAFAQNA- The number of women and children migrating from the Horn of Africa to Persian Gulf countries through Yemen has significantly increase, according to the head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The treacherous journey from Ethiopia, Somalia and Djibouti through Yemen, called the Eastern Migration Route, has seen a 64 percent increase in the past year, with people seeking better livelihoods and with larger numbers of women and children travelling alone, IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino told The Associated Press.

Source: aljazeera

