Bahrain: Arrests made for marking February 14 uprising

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain has arrested citizens it said took part in anti-government demonstrations marking the anniversary of the February 14 uprising.

The Interior Ministry asserted that as part of efforts to protect security and general order and safety, 16 individuals were arrested for illegal acts to promote chaos and vandalism. The ministry said that these individuals were referred to the Public Prosecution.

Source: Arrests in Bahrain

