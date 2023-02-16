Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:23-25)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Evidence of Defiance

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

أَلَمْ تَرَ إِلَى الَّذِينَ أُوتُوا نَصِيبًا مِّنَ الْكِتَابِ يُدْعَوْنَ إِلَىٰ كِتَابِ اللَّهِ لِيَحْكُمَ بَيْنَهُمْ ثُمَّ يَتَوَلَّىٰ فَرِيقٌ مِّنْهُمْ وَهُم مُّعْرِضُونَ ‎﴿٢٣﴾‏ ذَٰلِكَ بِأَنَّهُمْ قَالُوا لَن تَمَسَّنَا النَّارُ إِلَّا أَيَّامًا مَّعْدُودَاتٍ ۖ وَغَرَّهُمْ فِي دِينِهِم مَّا كَانُوا يَفْتَرُونَ ‎﴿٢٤﴾‏ فَكَيْفَ إِذَا جَمَعْنَاهُمْ لِيَوْمٍ لَّا رَيْبَ فِيهِ وَوُفِّيَتْ كُلُّ نَفْسٍ مَّا كَسَبَتْ وَهُمْ لَا يُظْلَمُونَ ‎﴿٢٥﴾

3:23 Do you not consider, (O’ Muhammad), those who were given a portion of the Scripture? They are invited to the Scripture of Allah (SWT) that it should arbitrate between them; then a party of them turns away, and they are refusing.

3:24 That is because they say, “Never will the Fire touch us except for (a few) numbered days,” and (because) they were deluded in their religion by what they were inventing.

3:25 So how will it be when We assemble them for a Day about which there is no doubt? And each soul will be compensated [in full for] what it earned, and they will not be wronged.

Commentary: A married man and woman from the Jews of Khyber committed adultery during the ear of the Prophet (PBUH). According to the Taurat, the punishment for adultery for married persons is stoning to death.

The Jewish judges hesitated to pass the judgment because the adulterers were influential aristocrats. Someone suggested taking their case to the Prophet (PBUH), hoping he might give a lighter punishment.

The Prophet (PBUH) agreed to judge according to the Taurat. The Jews accepted the Prophet’s (PBUH) proposal and invited Ibn Suriya, a Jewish scholar resident in Fadak, to witness the Prophet’s (PBUH) judgment.

The Prophet (PBUH) presided over the trial and asked Ibn Suriya to read verses from the Taurat that speak about the punishment of adultery. Of course, Ibn Suriya knew the reason for reading the Taurat to the Prophet (PBUH). When he reached the stoning verse, he forged that verse and continued reading the verses after that.

Abdullah ibn Salam, formerly a Jewish scholar who had inverted to Islam, immediately noticed Ibn Suriya’s cover-up. He stopped Ibn Suriya, took the Taurat, and read the verse correctly: “The Jews must stone whenever a man and a woman with a married status are proven to have committed adultery.” The Prophet (PBUH) issued his judgment according to the Scripture. A group of Jews became upset and angry and refused to accept the judgment. Hence, verse 3:23 was revealed [1],[2] , which reads:

“Do you not observe, (O’ Prophet), those who were given a portion of the Scripture?” (أَلَمْ تَرَ إِلَى الَّذِينَ أُوتُوا نَصِيبًا مِّنَ الْكِتَابِ) They are invited to the Scripture of Allah (SWT) that it should arbitrate between them (يُدْعَوْنَ إِلَىٰ كِتَابِ اللَّهِ لِيَحْكُمَ بَيْنَهُمْ) Then a party of them turns away, and they are refusing (to accept the Judgment)” (ثُمَّ يَتَوَلَّىٰ فَرِيقٌ مِّنْهُمْ وَهُم مُّعْرِضُونَ).

The phrase “those who were given a portion of the Scripture” implies that the Scriptures in the era of the Prophet (PBUH) were part of the original Scripture, and probably most of the original texts were either lost or distorted.

They justify their defiance based on an illusion that they are friends and children of God [3]. Consequently, Allah (SWT) would treat them favorably and may forgive their sins in the Hereafter. In a worst-case scenario, they would be punished for a few numbered days. Why should they subject themselves to the torturous punishment of stoning?

ذَٰلِكَ بِأَنَّهُمْ قَالُوا لَن تَمَسَّنَا النَّارُ إِلَّا أَيَّامًا مَّعْدُودَاتٍ ۖ … ‎﴿٢٤﴾‏

3:24 That is because they say, “Never will the Fire touch us except for [a few] numbered days,”

And this slander and lie that they attributed to God caused their delusion:

… وَغَرَّهُمْ فِي دِينِهِم مَّا كَانُوا يَفْتَرُونَ ‎﴿٢٤﴾‏

3:24 Unfortunately, the lie they forged has deluded them in their religion.

On the Day of Judgment, every soul will appear in the divine court and compensate for what it has earned. How will they evade divine punishment on that Day about which there is no doubt?

فَكَيْفَ إِذَا جَمَعْنَاهُمْ لِيَوْمٍ لَّا رَيْبَ فِيهِ وَوُفِّيَتْ كُلُّ نَفْسٍ مَّا كَسَبَتْ وَهُمْ لَا يُظْلَمُونَ ‎﴿٢٥﴾

3:25 So how will it be when We assemble them for a Day about which there is no doubt? And each soul will be compensated [in full for] what it earned, and they will not be wronged.

Falling in One’s Deception : We act and behave according to our intellect. Nevertheless, intelligence takes a back seat if the temptation to do wrong and gain a transient pleasure becomes strong and overpowering. We try to justify our actions by fabricating excuses for our mistakes. Unfortunately, as we repeatedly and continuously justify our wrongs, we intend to believe in our justification.

The People of the Book fell into the temptation of desire and, in the process, justified their evil actions by fabricating lies and attributing them to Allah (SWT). Unfortunately, these fabricated lies became tenets of their religion.

The People of the Book believed that “Never will the Fire touch us except for [a few] numbered days.” As a result, they became bold in defiance of the divine law. Verse 2:23 says, “The lies they fabricated deceived them in their religion” (وَغَرَّهُمْ فِي دِينِهِم مَّا كَانُوا يَفْتَرُونَ).

Word-for-Word Translation:

3:23 [أَلَمْ] Have not [تَرَ] you seen [إِلَى] to [الَّذِينَ] those who [أُوتُوا] were given [نَصِيبًا] a portion [مِّنَ] of [الْكِتَابِ] the Scripture. [يُدْعَوْنَ] They are invited [إِلَىٰ] to [كِتَابِ] the Book [اللَّهِ] of Allah [لِيَحْكُمَ] that it should arbitrate [بَيْنَهُمْ] between them. [ثُمَّ] Then [يَتَوَلَّىٰ] turns away [فَرِيقٌ] a party [مِّنْهُمْ] of them [وَهُم] and they are [مُّعْرِضُونَ] those who are averse.

3:24 [ذَٰلِكَ] That [بِأَنَّهُمْ] is because [قَالُوا] they say [لَن] “Never [تَمَسَّنَا] will touch us [النَّارُ] the Fire [إِلَّا] except [أَيَّامًا] for days [مَّعْدُودَاتٍ] numbered”. [وَغَرَّهُمْ] And deceived them [فِي] in [دِينِهِم] their religion [مَّا] what [كَانُوا] they were [يَفْتَرُونَ] inventing.

3:25 [فَكَيْفَ] Then how will it be [إِذَا] when [جَمَعْنَاهُمْ] Will gather them [لِيَوْمٍ] on a Day [لَّا رَيْبَ] no doubt [فِيهِ] in it. [وَوُفِّيَتْ] And will be paid in full [كُلُّ] in every [نَفْسٍ] soul [مَّا] what [كَسَبَتْ] it earned [وَهُمْ] and they [لَا يُظْلَمُونَ] will not be wronged.

