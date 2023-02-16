English
UN’s Chief sends solidarity message to Turkey’s earthquake aid campaign

SHAFAQNA- UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a solidarity message to Turkey’s new campaign for earthquake victims, named Turkey One Heart.

The UN chief started his video message with greetings in Turkish, saying “Dear Friends,” or “Sevgili Dostlar,” expressing his “deepest condolences and profound solidarity” with the people of Türkiye, who are facing “one of the biggest natural disasters of all time.” “You are not alone,” he stressed. “The United Nations is with you, and we have been racing to assist.”

“When I see the images of the suffering and destruction, I see people and places I know well,” he said, recalling his past visits to the earthquake-hit areas many times as a commissioner for refugees.

