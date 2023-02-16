Turkey & Syria earthquake: Little international aid come into Syria

SHAFAQNA-While the death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquakes is nearing 42,000.The apocalyptic levels of destruction we are seeing in northern Syria in particular are a result of half-measure policies the international community has taken when it comes to Syria.To this day, little international aid has come into northwest Syria.

Turkish authorities say 36,187 people have been killed in the country. The Syrian government and the United Nations say more than 5,800 people have died in Syria.

Rescuers are also continuing to find survivors: A teenager was rescued in Turkey’s Kahramanmaras after 248 hours under the rubble.

Assad says earthquake response demands outstrip govt resources

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said the scale of last week’s deadly earthquake demanded more resources than what the Syrian state had available to it and thanked states that had provided aid in its aftermath, including “Arab brothers and friends.”

“The scale of the disaster and the duties we must undertake are much greater than available resources,” Assad said, in his first televised address since the earthquake in the dead of night on Monday.

UN launches $1bn appeal for Turkey quake victims

The United Nations has launched an appeal for $1bn in aid to help victims in Turkey of last week’s catastrophic earthquake that killed thousands of people. The world body said in a statement that the funds would provide humanitarian relief for three months to 5.2 million people, allowing aid organisations to “rapidly scale up vital support”. More delays in aid to Syria means more lives lost In Syria, it is even more difficult to guess any numbers. The volunteer Syria Civil Defence, known as the White Helmets, have said that when international aid does eventually come through, it would be too late to help find survivors and would instead go towards removing the rubble and recovering dead bodies.

Source : aljazeera, middleeasteye

