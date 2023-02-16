UAE interfaith compound houses mosque, synagogue & church

SHAFAQNA-An interfaith compound that houses a mosque, church and a synagogue has opened in the UAE Capital. Called Abrahamic Family House, the complex was inaugurated on Thursday.

The compound will be open to the public from March 1, and visits will be allowed from 10am. Residents and visitors will have to make prior bookings before their visit.

Taking to Twitter, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighted how the country has a “proud history” of people from diverse communities working together to create new possibilities.

