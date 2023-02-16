[Video] Imam Ali and Universal Justice

SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of birth anniversary of Imam Ali (AS) and approaching the third Imam Ali (AS) Conference, Shafaqna is republishing the video series of the second annual Imam Ali (AS) Conference entitled: “Imam Ali (AS) and human values” which was held last year on 8th April 2022.

The topic of conversation in this program is ” Imam Ali and Universal Justice ”

Imam Ali (AS) Conference is an annual virtual event founded by Seyyed M Jawad Qazwini, which brings together top religious speakers and Shia organizations around the world. The third Imam Ali (AS) Conference will be taking place virtually on February 18 and 19, 2023.

Part of a series: Imam Ali Conference 2022

