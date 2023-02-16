Suicide attack on pilgrims of Imam Kazem’s (A.S) shrine in Baghdad was thwarted

SHAFAQNA- The Baghdad operations command announced the neutralization of a terrorist-suicide plan to attack the pilgrims of Imam Kazem (A.S) in the north of Baghdad.

The Baghdad operation announced in a statement: “The forces of this operation attacked the nest of ISIS terrorists in al-Tarmiyah area in the north of Baghdad and killed three terrorists, one of whom was wearing an explosive belt.”

In this statement, it is added: “This operation was carried out according to detailed security information in the framework of pre-emptive operations related to the security of the Rajabiya pilgrimage ceremony.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian