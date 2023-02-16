English
International Shia News Agency

Suicide attack on pilgrims of Imam Kazem’s (A.S) shrine in Baghdad was thwarted

0

SHAFAQNA- The Baghdad operations command announced the neutralization of a terrorist-suicide plan to attack the pilgrims of Imam Kazem (A.S) in the north of Baghdad.

The Baghdad operation announced in a statement: “The forces of this operation attacked the nest of ISIS terrorists in al-Tarmiyah area in the north of Baghdad and killed three terrorists, one of whom was wearing an explosive belt.”

In this statement, it is added: “This operation was carried out according to detailed security information in the framework of pre-emptive operations related to the security of the Rajabiya pilgrimage ceremony.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

Related posts

[Photos] Serving pilgrims of Imam Kadhim (AS) on the eve of his martyrdom anniversary

asadian

Iraq: Festival of overcoming fear of reptiles in Baghdad [photos]

asadian

Najaf: Mass Grave of 20 Shabaniyah Intifada Martyrs Discovered

asadian

Muqtada Sadr: Demonstrators should end their sit-in

asadian

Coordination framework announces its candidate for Iraqi PM

asadian

Iraq: State of alert issued due to dust storm

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.