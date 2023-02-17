Western media’s attention diverted from findings of BBC’s documentary to India’s censorship

SHAFAQNA- Western media’s focus on Musk distracted from the systematic erasure of Modi’s victims that lie at the heart of the documentary Delhi had silenced.

Twenty-one years after the events in Gujarat, hundreds of millions of Indian Muslims continue to live in constant fear that another pogrom is only a phone call away. In mid-January, the BBC released a documentary series about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Modi Question, a two-part series, examined Modi’s ascent to power, his long-time association with the Hindu right-wing in India, and the accusations of his complicity in anti-Muslim pogroms during his time as chief minister of Gujarat in 2002.

Source: middleeasteye