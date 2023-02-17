Turkey & Syria earthquake: Survivors plead for safe housing & tents to cover them from snow

SHAFAQNA- While, the death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquakes is nearing 44,000, Survivors have been pleading for new housing somewhere safe and tents to cover them from the snow.

Turkish authorities say at least 38,044 people have been killed in the country. The Syrian government and the United Nations say more than 5,800 people have died there. The UN has launched an appeal for $1bn in aid to help earthquake victims in Turkey.

Rescuers are also continuing to find survivors. Two men have been found after 260 hours trapped in a collapsed building in Antakya in Turkey.

Yet other tragedies are mounting, with a deadly fire in Turkey killing seven survivors, and fresh fighting between government and rebel forces in Syria.

Man rescued from rubble in Turkey 11 days after earthquakes

A man has been rescued from a collapsed building in the southern Turkish province of Hatay, 11 days after two massive earthquakes struck, according to the Anadolu Agency.

While some international rescue teams have left the vast quake zone in Turkey and Syria, survivors are still emerging from under their flattened homes, defying the odds.

Antakya was levelled

What happens when you can’t go home? The city of Antakya, one of Turkey’s cultural centres, was levelled in the February 6 earthquakes. Thousands of people were killed, and the city is no longer recognisable to many who called it home. The government says rebuilding in the region is about to begin, but many residents are still trying to understand what they’ve lost.

Refugees have been pleading for new housing somewhere safe and tents

The tragic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on 6 February did not spare anyone; it shook and levelled homes, many of which had been built by refugees who had fled war and the atrocities of conflict. Once again, in the midst of the discovery of corpses and crying children searching for their families, refugees have been pleading for new housing somewhere safe and tents to cover them from the snow. Syrians, Palestinians and Afghan refugees thought they would be safe in the area, however, they are once again displaced.

Turkey launches worldwide hunt for tents to house quake survivors

The Turkish government has launched a worldwide hunt for tents and shelters for earthquake survivors, after thousands continued to take refuge in shopping malls, stadiums and mosques after their homes were destroyed in last week’s disaster.

“We are trying to procure everything we can all around the world and ask foreign governments to prioritise tent aid,” a Turkish official with knowledge of the effort told Middle East Eye on Friday (17 Feb 2023). ‘We can never let our citizens stay on the street’, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Source: middleeastey, aljazeera, middleeastmonitor