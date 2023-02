SHAFAQNA- Friday prayer is performed on 17 February 2023 at the Islamic House of Wisdom under the leadership of Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi.

The Friday sermon this week is about: “ The Day of Mabaath , a reminder of the Lord’s letter of love(the Holy Quran) and Mohammad (pbuh) as the prophet of love. ”

Friday prayers at IHW

