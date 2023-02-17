English
Turkey & Syria earthquake: Virgin Mary Church in Hatay damaged

The Church of Virgin Mary, located in a village in southern Turkey inhabited by Armenian-origin Turkish citizens, has been partially damaged.

With a drone, Anadolu took photographs of the village, Vakifli, where the Armenian Catholic church is located, in the province of Hatay.

While none of its 130 residents lost their lives during the earthquakes, the outer walls of the church, which is one of the symbols of the village, were partially damaged, as were the village school and some of its houses.

