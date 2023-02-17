It is predicted that the number of Kazmin pilgrims will exceed 10 million people

SHAFAQNA- Service and security measures are ready for millions of pilgrims who are on the way to the anniversary of Imam Kazem (AS)’s shrine, the 7th Shiite Imam, on his martyrdom.

According to the report of Shafqna’s translation agency, citing Al-Maloumeh, the measures taken to protect the holy shrine of Kazimieh are in proportion to increasing number of pilgrims, and it is expected that the number of pilgrims will reach ten million people.

According to Al-Maluma’s report, “The holy shrine has forbidden spreading of any rumours while deployment of Hashd Shaabi forces and high level information to ensure the safety of the pilgrims of Kazmin Shrine security.

