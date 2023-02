SHAFAQNA- “Hayder Al-Shammari”, the secretary general of Kadhimayn holy shrines, announced that more than 12 million pilgrims participated in the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Musa Kazem (A.S).

At the press conference at the end of the ceremony, al-Shammari said: “The number of pilgrims is continuously increasing.”

He said: “2,000 processions, 5,000 volunteers and 83 media were present for the successful holding of this event.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian