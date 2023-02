SHAFAQNA- The 3rd Imam Ali Conference, entitled as“Compassion in Action”, is being held on February 18th and 19th, 2023.

Watch live Imam Ali Conference 2023, Day 1:

https://www.youtube.com/live/JOSl3Cdx3yk?feature=share

Imam Ali Conference 2023

Imam Ali Conference 2022

