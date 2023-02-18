English
International Shia News Agency

Jerusalem: Civil disobedience against Israel in Shuafat camp

Civil disobedience in Shuafat camp

SHAFAQNA- National and Islamist forces, youths, nomads, residents of the Shuafat camp in the north of
Jerusalem announced that they will start civil disobedience on Sunday morning.

According to Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed, these forces announced by publishing a union statement that “in response to the crimes of the extremist and racist occupying government against Palestinian people in Jerusalem and other places, we declare civil disobedience against the occupiers in Shuafat camp and Anata village”.
In this statement, it is stated that this civil defiance will start at 2:00 am on Sunday and includes the
refusal of workers to attend their workplaces in occupied areas and stop any cooperation with the
occupying departments such as the tax department and the municipality, as well as closing the road
leading to the Shuafat camp.
The signatories of this statement have asked all the Palestinian people to join and support them.

Source: MD East News

www.shafaqna.com

