Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine sends relief aid convoy to Syria

SHAFAQNA-In compliance with the directives of the Supreme Religious Authority, represented by His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Al-Sistani, relief convoys of Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine set out to Syria.

The head of the Crisis and Relief Cell, affiliated with the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, Major General Ali Al-Hamdani, said, “The largest relief convoy, which included over 400 vehicles and 60 trucks, set off carrying 1000 tons of aid to meet the needs of the Syrian people.”

Al-Hamdani pointed out that “the convoy contains ten thousand blankets, medical and food supplies, clothes for adults and children, tents, etc., as well as 40 tons of dates, in addition to a mobile restaurant and bakery, which will prepare five thousand meals per day for families in the Syrian territories. It will be stationed with the convoy in the areas affected by the earthquake.”

Source: imhussain

www.shafaqna.com