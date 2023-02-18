English
Turkey & Syria earthquake: Mental health of 7m children at risk after quakes

SHAFAQNA-The mental health and wellbeing of seven million children is at risk for years to come after last week’s devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, Save the Children has warned.

Around 23 million people have been impacted by the earthquakes, many of whom have witnessed their friends and family members die before their eyes. Others have been buried under the rubble of their collapsed homes. Many now still don’t have anywhere safe to go.Children who have experienced extremely distressing events or repeated stress are more likely to have long-lasting impacts for months or even years to come unless more mental health and psychosocial support is urgently provided alongside humanitarian aid.

Source: middleeastmonitor

