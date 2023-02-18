English
Top Israeli diplomat kicked out of African Union summit in Addis Ababa

SHAFAQNA-A senior Israeli diplomat was expelled today from the opening ceremony of the summit of theAfrican Union (AU), in Addis Ababa.

Images posted online showed AU security personnel confronting the diplomat during the opening ceremony of the summit, before she left the auditorium.

“Israel looks harshly upon the incident in which the deputy director for Africa, Ambassador Sharon Bar-Li, was removed from the African Union hall despite her status as an accredited observer with entrance badges,” the foreign ministry said.

