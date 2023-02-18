Turkey & Syria earthquake: Death toll passes 46000

SHAFAQNA-Death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquakes passes 46,000.Rescue teams are still finding survivors under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

Total number of people killed in Turkey has hit 40,642. The Syrian government and the UN say more than 5,800 people have died in Syria.

Rescue teams in Turkey’s Hatay rescued a 45-year-old man alive after he spent 278 hours under the rubble.

A total of 178 UN trucks carrying aid from Turkey into northwest Syria have crossed the border since February 9.

Turkey is caring for 1,589 children who have been separated from their families following the earthquakes.

UN official urges international community to be generous to Turkey

A UN official called on the international community to be generous to Türkiye, noting the help that the country provided Syrians fleeing war and its efforts for the Black Sea grain deal.

“Turkey has been a host to many refugees from different parts of the world, and particularly Syria. So, people should remember that and be generous because Türkiye has been generous to others,” UN Resident Coordinator in Türkiye, Alvaro Rodriguez, told Anadolu.

“Now is the time for the international community, to in a sense, pay back that generosity now that Türkiye needs that,” he said.

Persian Gulf countries continue support for Turkey, Syria quake victims

After raising $385 million in donations for quake victims in Turkey and Syria, Persian Gulf countries continued their relief campaigns to raise more funds and collect humanitarian aid, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

Eight days after two deadly earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria, the Gulf countries raised around $385 million for the quake victims.

The donation campaigns continued, and more money was raised by officials and people in the Gulf region.

Source : middleeastmonitor, aa, aljazeera