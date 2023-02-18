Egypt:Thousands in North Sinai watch homes being destroyed as Suez Canal port expands

SHAFAQNA-Thousands of people in Egypt’s war-torn North Sinai are facing displacement as Egypt tries to prop up ailing economy through privatisation of waterway.

No official number has been announced, but residents and activists have calculated that around 21,000 residents will be affected by the planned port at el-Arish, which sits on the Mediterranean coast to the east of the mouth of the canal and is the biggest city in the peninsula.

The MP for Arish, Rahmi Bakir, put the number at about 4,000.

The move is part of plans by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s government to privatise companies and other assets belonging to the Suez Canal Authority, allowing foreign investors or entities to control six strategic ports overlooking the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, including the port at Arish.

Source: middleeasteye

