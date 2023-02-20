English
Al-Azhar: Muslims should protect Al-Aqsa Mosque from oppressors

SHAFAQNA- In a statement, Al-Azhar stressed that Al-Aqsa Mosque is a blessed and holy land and asked Muslims to protect it from “aggressive oppressors”.

Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Sheikh of Al-Azhar, emphasized in this statement: “The journey of Isra and ascension is a divine gift and a miracle beyond the nature, and was done in order to respect and honour the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and to raise his dignity.

In the continuation of this statement, he invited Muslims from all over the world to “borrow from the lessons of that miracle” and by emphasizing that Al-Aqsa Mosque is a blessed land, he asked Muslims to adhere to it and protect it from the aggressors.

In this statement published on Al-Azhar’s Facebook page, it is emphasized that Al-Baraq Wall is a pure Islamic endowment and “an inseparable part of Al-Aqsa Mosque”.

Sheikh Sabri says defence of Al-Aqsa Mosque continues despite Israeli incitement

