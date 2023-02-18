Commemoration ceremony of Night of Al-Isra’ wal-Mi’raj in Türkiye’s mosques+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Mosques of Türkiye honored the night of Isra’ wal-Mi’raj with prayers for mercy for those who died in the earthquakes and speedy healing for the injured.

On this occasion, the large mosques of Türkiye witnessed the presence of many worshipers last night to revive the Night of Isra’ wal-Mi’raj and pray for the earthquake victims.

The Night of Isra’ wal-Mi’raj is related to the Night Journey of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from Mecca to Jerusalem and his ascension to heaven, which is celebrated every year by Muslims.

According to Islamic sources, the Prophet (PBUH) moved from Mecca to Al-Aqsa Mosque in one night and ascended to heaven from there. On the night of the Mi’raj, he met and talked with some angels and saw the people of heaven and the people of hell. According to hadiths, the Prophet met some prophets on the night of the Mi’raj, and a conversation took place between him and God, which is known as the Hadith of the Mi’raj.

Source: Shafaqna Persian