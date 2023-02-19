A Researcher of religious texts: Prophet of Islam (PBUH) fascinated ignorant society with “awareness”

SHAFAQNA- An author, translator and researcher of religious texts, stating that the Prophet (PBUH) made the ignorant society of that time fascinated by knowledge, said: “The Prophet (PBUH) put the principle on “correlation” and emphasized that the society should be developing politically, economically, culturally and socially. The society should be open so that all people can participate in management and be aware of all issues.”

Dr. Seyyed Mohammad Mahdi Jafari in a conversation with Shafaqna about the characteristics of Medinat al-Nabi of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in terms of morality and humanity, stated: “Tribes existed and still exist in the whole world, and during the Bi’that of the Messenger of God (PBUH) the tribes lived throughout the Saudi Arabia and tribal customs were dominant. Civil society is opposite to tribal society.”

He continued: “The Messenger of God (PBUH) was sent among such a tribal culture. Both Quraysh tribes who lived in Mecca and other tribes who were in other regions resisted the call of the Messenger of God (PBUH) for 13 years with the same tribal customs. During this time, the Messenger of God (pbuh) was able to convert a small number of people to Islam, but this invitation was universal and the Prophet (PBUH) was also the “end of the Prophets”, so it should not be remained in the same closed environment of Mecca and be destroyed, for this reason His Holiness was appointed to migrate to Yathrib.”

Yathrib had residents who had deep culture

He pointed to the activities of the Prophet (PBUH) in Yathrib and noted: “Yathrib had residents who had deep culture. The Aws and Khazraj tribes lived in Yathrib, although they were pagans, but they were immigrants who came from Yemen. In Yemen, there was a very ancient civilization; A group from Yemen migrated to the north due to the destruction of the Marib dam due to a flood around the fourth and fifth centuries AD and settled in Yathrib and had a history of civilization.”

He added: “In the first century BC, when Rome captured Palestine and the Levant in general, some Jews from the tribes of Bani Israel refused to stay in these occupied areas and migrated to the south and lived around Yathrib where was suitable, for agriculture. In this way, Bani Israel lived around Yathrib and did agriculture and goldsmithing in the colonies they had, and although their economic activities were based on usury, they had a long-lasting civilization. For this reason, the Prophet (PBUH) was ordered to migrate to such an area.”

He stated: “Based on what is written in the books about the Bani Israel, they were waiting for a person that will save them, so the Prophet (PBUH) hoped that the Bani Israel would convert to Islam before the two tribes of Aws and Khazraj, but unfortunately, when the Prophet (PBUH) entered Yathrib, the tribes of Bani Israel (except for a very few of them) who had leadership and power for themselves, refused to believe in Islam, But the tribes of Aws and Khazraj believed, and the Prophet (PBUH) did not want to fight with these tribes, so he made a pact with the Bani Israel of “non-aggression and solidarity against the enemy”.

According to this treaty, Bani Israel were committed to defend the Muslims and if an enemy attacks the Bani Israel, the Muslims were committed to defend them.”

The first action of the Prophet (PBUH) was to build a mosque

Mr. Jafari pointed out the ways and actions of the Prophet (PBUH) to inform the ignorant society of that time and stated: “The first action of the Prophet (PBUH) was to build a “mosque”. The construction of the mosque was actually the establishment of an institution against the migration of tribes, and now that people stay in the region and do not migrate constantly, a place or an institution should be established for worship, consultation and management.”

He continued: “The mosque is both a place of worship and communication with God, the management of society is done in the mosque and it is also a council, thus when the Prophet (PBUH) wanted to consult with people, he carried out these activities in the same mosque.”

He pointed to the second action of the Messenger of God (PBUH) and said:

“The second action of the Prophet (PBUH) was to break the tribal structure and create a civil society and brotherhood between Muhajirin and Ansar. The people who came from Mecca had a different spirit, although they became Muslims, there were still tribal cultural customs among them, and the Ansar, the companions of the Messenger of God (PBUH) in Mecca were still influenced by their tribal customs.

In order to eliminate these customs, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) created a faith solidarity between the Muhajirin and Ansar.”

He continued: “Blood, marriage, economic and political solidarity could not replace the solidarity of faith and this solidarity of faith made Muhajirin and Ansar come together with two separate spirits and with two cultures very far from each other and create an alliance.

And maybe the reason for the solidarity and integration of this society was more due to this bond of brotherhood.”

The Prophet (PBUH) made the mosque the center of legislation

He said: “Another action that the Prophet (PBUH) did was against the tribal principle of “rule of law”. The tribe evades the law, but the Prophet (PBUH) made the mosque the center of legislation. On the other hand, if there was a good moral trait in the tribe, the Prophet (PBUH) accepted and acted on it. In general, in the society of that time, after the presence of the Prophet (PBUH), “law” was the rule and there was no place for carnal desires and incorrect traditions of the tribe.”

He said: “It was with these measures and plans that the Messenger of God (PBUH) was able to create a civil society without restrictions. This community was not closed to be reserved only for Muslims, and from the very beginning, God said: You are “Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (Mercy to all)”, that is, you should spread the wings of your kindness, mercy and invitation to all the people of the world.”

He emphasized the use of the methods and approach of the Prophet (PBUH) to bring awareness to today’s society and said: “The verse 21 of surah Al-Ahzab (Indeed, in the Messenger of Allah you have an excellent example for whoever has hope in Allah)” pointed to the possibility and necessity of following the Prophet (PBUH) in today’s societies. The Messenger of God (PBUH) is the best guide for us in all areas, not only in moral issues but also in political, management, economic, religious and ideological issues.”

He said: “The method and approach of the Prophet (PBUH) is effective in today’s societies and has global dimensions. During the time of the Prophet (PBUH), the mosque was the center of administration, council and worship, but today work has been divided and judiciary, Majlis, Shura, etc. have been created. In both situations, the principle is “solidarity” and the society should be developing politically, economically, culturally and socially. The society should be open so that all people can participate in management and be aware of all issues.”

