Israel’s attack on Damascus; 5 killed & 15 injured [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- A Syrian military source said that the initial statistics of the aggressive Israeli attack on Damascus so far have resulted in five martyrs and fifteen wounded.

The attack of the Israeli regime on areas in the outskirts of Damascus took place 22 minutes after midnight last night, and during that, the areas were targeted by Israeli rockets.

According to this report, Israeli airstrikes took place from the side of the occupied Golan.

According to this Syrian source, a number of Israeli missiles were shot down by the air defense of the Syrian army.

According to this source, the initial statistics of this violation indicate that five people were killed, including one soldier, and fifteen civilians were injured, some of them in serious condition.

In the aggressive Israeli attacks on Damascus, a number of residential houses were also destroyed.

