SHAFAQNA-Islam-Christianity dialogue is planned to be held in Zimbabwe next week.

The Iranian Cultural Center in Zimbabwe will organize the event in cooperation with the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization’s Center for Dialogue among Religions and Cultures and a number of religious and scholarly bodies of the African country.

The Arrupe Jesuit University in Harare will host the gathering on Friday, February 24.

Source : IQNA

