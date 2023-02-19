English
International Shia News Agency

Al-Wefaq Deputy Secretary-General called for release of Sheikh Ali Salman

Sheikh Ali Salman

SHAFAQNA-Al-Wefaq Deputy Secretary-General, Sheikh Hussein Al-Daihi called for the release of Al-Wefaq Secretary-General Sheikh Ali Salman after the elimination of the “alleged reasons” for his imprisonment, stressing that “anti-normalization is a strategic project for us as Bahrainis and we will not abandon it or back down.”

He stressed that “the constitutional crisis in Bahrain started after the regime abrogated the National Action Charter, which created crises and collapses leading to the popular movement in 2011,” reaffirming at the same time “the opposition’s readiness to hold serious dialogue and communicate to reach a solution that leads to a constitutional consensus that will usher Bahrain out of a crisis.”

Source : bahrainmirror

