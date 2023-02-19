English
International Shia News Agency

New Kaaba-looking building in Saudi Arabia sparked outrage online

0
New Kaaba-looking building

SHAFAQNA-A new Kaaba-looking building in Saudi Arabia has sparked outrage online for its stark resemblance to the Muslim holy site.

The giant golden cube, which boasts capacity of 20 buildings the size of the Empire State Building, plans to merge residential units, entertainment areas, hotels, and restaurants in the futuristic city.

Launched by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Al Mukaab, the Arabic word for cube, was announced over the weekend as the latest futuristic project in the kingdom.

The design, however, has caused uproar online mainly for its cubic shape, with many saying it is an attempt by Saudi authorities to shed focus away from the Kaaba in Mecca.

Source : dohanews

Related posts

Researcher: Prophet of Islam (PBUH) fascinated ignorant society with “awareness”

asadian

Saudi Arabia registered record number of incoming tourists

asadian

First female Saudi astronaut is ready to be sent to ISS

asadian

Saudis to send female astronaut to international space station

asadian

Saudi forces arrest prominent Pakistani Shia Scholar while performing Umrah

asadian

Saudis unveil interactive robot [video]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.