New Kaaba-looking building in Saudi Arabia sparked outrage online

SHAFAQNA-A new Kaaba-looking building in Saudi Arabia has sparked outrage online for its stark resemblance to the Muslim holy site.

The giant golden cube, which boasts capacity of 20 buildings the size of the Empire State Building, plans to merge residential units, entertainment areas, hotels, and restaurants in the futuristic city.

Launched by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Al Mukaab, the Arabic word for cube, was announced over the weekend as the latest futuristic project in the kingdom.

The design, however, has caused uproar online mainly for its cubic shape, with many saying it is an attempt by Saudi authorities to shed focus away from the Kaaba in Mecca.

Source : dohanews