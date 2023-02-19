Turkey & Syria earthquake: Turkey earthquake rescue operations to end

SHAFAQNA-Search and rescue operations have ended in most provinces of Turkey nearly two weeks after this month’s devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

“The death toll due to the earthquakes rose to 40,642, and the work of searching and rescue for people stuck under the debris has ended in most of the provinces,” Yunis Sezar, head of The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), said in a presser on Saturday.

Engineers and architects: State ignored our warnings

Union says construction companies also at fault for hiring engineers who flout regulations.

The union of architects and engineers in Adiyaman, southern Turkey, has called out the government and local administrators for remaining indifferent to their warnings about construction faults prior to the huge earthquake that struck on 6 February, saying they repeatedly requested regulations be changed.

“Despite the fact that we had sent our relevant reports to Ankara as well as the governorate and municipality of Adiyaman, they turned deaf,” Ufuk Bayir, the general secretary of the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects (TMMOB) in Adiyaman, told Middle East Eye.

The massive earthquake and ensuing tremors have killed more than 44,000 people in Turkey and Syria, devastating more than 10,000 buildings and leaving many more uninhabitable.

“The buildings were not inspected, the statistical assessments were not made and the quake-proof tests were never conducted. Moreover, they issued an amnesty in 2018,” Bayir said.

In a remote village survivors despair as aid eludes many

After the massive quake flattened the small mountain village of Akcatepe, residents fear what the future holds.

For earthquake survivors in the mountainous Turkish village of Akcatepe, there is nowhere else to go.

Here they take refuge, like hundreds of thousands across the Anatolian plateau, in the shadow of their old homes.

They wait in the freezing cold, huddled around small fires in the hope that aid, which has finally been trickling in, will be followed by the promise to rebuild this disaster-struck region.

