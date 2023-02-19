Lebanon condemns Israeli missile attack on Syria

SHAFAQNA- In a statement, the Foreign Ministry of Lebanon condemned the aggression of the Israeli regime in Syria this morning.

The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lebanon states: “We condemn the new Israeli attacks on Syria and the people of this country who are still dealing with the consequences and effects of the earthquake disaster.”

In this statement, it is stated that this open aggression shows that Israel is indifferent to the suffering caused to the people of the region due to its continued attacks.”

Earlier, the Syrian Foreign Ministry announced in a statement following the aggression of the Israeli regime that targeted civilian centers in Damascus: “These aggressions took place while Syria is full of wounds and pain and burying its martyrs and receives humanitarian and international condolences and support.”

It is stated in this statement: “This aggression took place at the same time as ISIS aggression, which led to the death of dozens of civilians in the eastern suburbs of Homs.”

