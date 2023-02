SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has criticized the European Union (EU) for its way of dealing with Iran in recent months.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell late on Sunday.

During the phone call, the Iranian foreign minister strongly criticized some European governments for their support for groups involved in terrorism against Iran.

Source: IRNA